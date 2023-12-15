Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office warns residents of land purchase scams

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about land purchase scams.

Officials with the Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post around 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 15 that they have heard from a few Douglas County residents who received an unsolicited letter similar to a purchase agreement for property, which includes covering any outstanding property taxes.

Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office officials said other counties and agencies in the state have reported similar land purchase scams this year.

Sheriff’s Office officials indicated it’s likely that the person behind these letters is trying to gain personal or financial information, which you should not disclose to anyone unless it is in a protected and legitimate business transaction.

For more information, contact the Kansas Attorney General’s Office Consumer Protection HERE.

