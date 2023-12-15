Dodge City woman killed in Thursday crash blamed on slush on roadway

COPELAND, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman was killed early Thursday in a two-vehicle crash in southwestern Kansas that authorities said was caused by slush on the roadway.

The crash was reported at 8:10 a.m. Thursday on US-56 highway, about a half-mile northeast of Copeland in Gray County.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2021 Kia Sportage sport utility vehicle was westbound on US-56 when the driver lost control because of slush on the highway.

A 2015 Chevrolet Suburban SUV that was traveling east on US-56 then struck the passenger side of the Kia in the eastbound lane.

The Kia came to rest in the south ditch of the highway while the Chevrolet came to rest in the eastbound lane.

The driver of the Kia, Angela C. Rodriguez, 59, of Dodge City, was transported to St. Catherine’s Hospital in Dodge City, where she was pronounced dead. The patrol said Rodriguez, who was alone in the SUV, was wearing her seat belt.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Margaretha Wiebe, 32, of Sublette, was transported to St. Catherine’s Hospital with suspected minor injuries. The patrol said Wiebe was wearing her seat belt.

The patrol said six children were in the Chevrolet. The identities and conditions of the children weren’t available.

