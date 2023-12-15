DCF offers energy assistance program to help heat Kansas homes

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Those in need of financial assistance to help keep the heat on during the winter can apply for the Kansas Department for Children and Families’ Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) two weeks earlier this year than in previous years.

”LIEAP helps Kansans’ restore or maintain energy services in their homes during the cold Kansas winters,” said Jenalea Randall, deputy director of communications for the Kansas DCF. “So that includes electricity, natural gas, propane, and other home heating fuels.”

The program provides eligible Kansas households with a once-a-year benefit to help pay for heating and energy costs over the winter months.

The application period begins Monday, December 18, and will continue through March 29, 2024, but there are eligibility requirements applicants must meet to qualify for assistance.

“Applicants must be at or below 150% of the federal poverty level. So, for a household of four individuals, the maximum gross monthly income is $3,750,” Randall said.

Randall said a resource like this can make a huge different in households across the state.

“In Kansas, our winters can be really brutal, and being able to know that you can maintain, or have your heating restored during these cold months that we’re getting into, brings a lot of relief to families.”

She said DCF staff will be available throughout the winter to help walk applicants through the process.

“Filling out these applications can be complicated, so we will have DCF individuals there to assist Kansans as they work through the application process.”

Once a household is approved for assistance, DCF says benefit levels will vary according to four following factors:

Household Income Number of Individuals in the Residence Type of Dwelling Type of Heating Fuel

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.