TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Construction will cause a lane closure on SW MacVicar in Topeka, Kan.

Officials with the City of Topeka said a portion of the northbound lane on SW MacVicar at 1709 SW MacVicar Ave. will be closed for construction starting Monday, Dec. 18, and opening on Friday, Dec. 29, weather depending.

