Check your list for toys that could be putting kids at risk

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - When it comes to toy shopping, don’t play around with safety.

Stormont Vail injury prevention coordinator Annie Buckland, RN says checking the labels for what’s age appropriate is a good start.

For young kids, choking is the big concern. Beware of small parts.

“If they can go into the mouth, they can get into your airway and they can cause blockage,” she said.

“You might not see some of those small parts. Many toys and decorations use button batteries. Those can burn the throat and stomach if swallowed. Buckland said make sure manufacturers take extra precautions with items that contain them.

“When you go to switch out the batteries, you want to see that extra safety mechanism of having that screw (on the battery compartment), and you want to make sure they didn’t take an impact and that compartment is damaged,” she said.

Popularity of an item doesn’t necessarily mean it’s safe. Water beads are among those that pose a growing risk.

“They expand, so they can cause a lot of problems in that digestive tract, and not only for our kids, but also for our pets,” Buckland said.

Watch out for stuffed animals, too. Buckland said they never should be put into a crib with an infant. Items like the large, soft, squishy novelty pillows especially can be a suffocation hazard for young babies, so they should not be used to prop them up and the baby should not be left unattended around them. In addition, avoid the stuffed animals with plastic or glass eyes and noses. Those can pop off and become choking hazards.

When shopping for older kids, be sure to include the appropriate accessories, including a helmet and knee and elbow pads.

“If you’re getting a kid a new bike or a scooter or a hoverboard - any of those items, you always want to make sure and get the safety items,” Buckland said. “We are going to protect their brain, protect their head.”

In addition, any toys that shoot projectiles should be used with eye protection.

Virtual reality toys are a new trend, but Buckland says it’s not clear how they might impact brain development and eye sight so they should be used with caution.

“While it’s fun and it’s great, we really want to be careful with limiting our time on them,” she said.

Plus, toys and games with tech pose a new realm of safety risk. Buckland says identity thieves can target children, and there’s an element of stranger danger.

“Anytime we are getting online, we’re playing on an online forum, we’re opening up risk for our children,” Buckland said. “Making sure we’re talking to them, and making sure that you’re paying attention to who they’re talking to online, those conversations - that they are appropriate.”

Other big concerns are counterfeit toys and recalled toys. Buckland says they may not meet safety and quality standards. She says you can spot fakes by watching for cheap packaging, strange odors, improper grammar or wording, and deals for popular items that are too good to be true.

You can find the latest recalls at https://www.safekids.org/product-recalls.

If this sounds like a lot to worry about, Buckland says she’s not trying to be a Grinch.

“It’s about safety and about keeping our most precious things safe - our youth and our kids,” she said.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.