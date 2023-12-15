Capper Foundation receives $2,500 donation for Dialogue Coffee House

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Capper Foundation receives a $2,500 donation for Dialogue Coffee House from the Azura Employee Foundation.

On Thursday, Dec. 14, the Capper Foundation received the donation at Dialogue Coffee House located at 4009 SW 29th St. in Topeka, Kan.

”We are just so thankful for Azura for thinking of us and helping us out,” said Caitlyn Halsey, Employment Services Director at Capper Foundation. “We are so thankful for the community and their willingness to jump on board to support our mission and helping us continue to grow.”

Capper Foundation said the grant funding will allow a lead Staff Mentor position at Dialogue Coffee House, a job training and community employment program of Capper Foundation. The Lead Staff Mentor provides essential mentoring, coaching and training to empower employed people living with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (IDD) to develop skills that enhance their ability to enjoy job placement in the community. Teens and adults with IDD gain work experience, develop social skills, advance their knowledge of commerce activities, and learn the art of becoming a skilled barista through their employment at the three Dialogue Coffee House locations.

“It is the best part of my job is coming out and seeing how we can help the community and support in any way we can,” said Katie Beach, Community Relations Manager at Azura Credit Union. “We feel it is important to help who we serve. We want to let the community know that we are here for them. Credit Unions believe in people helping people, and so, we believe in the credit union motto.”

The Azura Employee Foundation (AEF) was formed in 2018 to focus on providing charitable giving to organizations in Northeast Kansas. The Foundation is employee-led. 100% of the funds were raised from employee contributions.

Capper Foundation’s mission is to build abilities and empower people of all ages living with disabilities. For more information about Capper Foundation, click HERE, and follow them on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

