2nd grader collects nearly 600 blankets for every child at school

Collins Hart, a Mulkey Elementary second grader, is not your average 8-year-old. She has put others before herself this holiday season.
By Will Polston
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 2:22 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY/Gray News) - Typically, kids are concerned with what they are going to get Christmas Day, but Collins Hart is not your typical kid.

Collins decided she wanted to embrace the giving spirit of the holidays and collect nearly 600 blankets, one for each student at her elementary school.

“I wanted everybody to have a blanket for Christmas,” Collins, a second grade student at Mulkey Elementary School, said. “I thought it would be possible because if I raised enough, Jesus would help me. He’d tell the people in their brains to help me out.”

On Thursday after school, Collins and her mother spread out the blankets in the school’s auditorium.

Mulkey Elementary second grader Collins Hart decided she wanted to embrace the giving spirit...
Mulkey Elementary second grader Collins Hart decided she wanted to embrace the giving spirit of the holidays and collected nearly 600 blankets, one for every student at her elementary school.(Nichole Hart)

Students will pick a blanket to take home Friday.

“A lot of people have asked me with a smile on their face when they are getting the blankets,” Collins said. “I thought they might have wanted them because some people don’t have blankets to keep them warm.”

According to assistant principal Brent Justice, many kids in the district come from lower income families. He says the school counselors work to try and help those students out during the holidays, and Collins’ contribution only adds to that great deed.

“I want to say how proud we are of Collins and the decision she’s made to do this,” Justice said. “It just speaks to her heart. She’s such a giving child, and especially this time of season, it’s such a meaningful thing to do.”

No matter their situation at home, each student can guarantee they will go home with a cozy blanket this Christmas, thanks to a young girl with a big heart. She is showing what the holidays are truly about.

“I hope they have a good time and I hope they like all the blankets they get,” Collins added.

Collins’ mother, Nichole, says she wanted to thank everyone who contributed and the administration staff at the school to help make her goal a success.

Copyright 2023 WTVY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Wamego woman, child pronounced dead after collision with semi
FILE
Infant pronounced dead after early-morning emergency in East Topeka
James Epton, Nicole Johnson
Crime spree in E. Topeka leads to arrest of serial shoplifting suspects
FILE
Doctor’s license revoked after pleading guilty to healthcare fraud
Cielito Lindo
Investigators seek answers about devastating fire at Lawrence’s Cielito Lindo

Latest News

A mother and daughter in New York graduated from the same college on the same day.
Mother and daughter graduate college together
A mother and daughter in New York graduated from the same college on the same day.
Mother and daughter graduate college together
Tesla is recalling nearly all 2 million of its cars in the U.S. in order to improve the safety...
Total recall: Tesla's autopilot problem
The man who was sitting in the back seat on the passenger side was pronounced dead at the scene.
Man dead after crash with big rig carrying oversized load shears roof off car