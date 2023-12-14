WU leadership project allows students to collaborate, give back $10K to Topeka organizations

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local grant program is giving some college students a chance to give back to the Topeka community this holiday season with the help of $10,000.

In partnership with the Washburn University Leadership Institute and the United Way of Kaw Valley, a leadership class with the university got to help select three area partners and distribute the $10,000 funds to them on Wednesday, Dec. 13.

The $10,000 was donated by Joe and Janet Aleshire. For 14 years, the Aleshires have arranged and sponsored funding to return to the Topeka community through their “Aleshire Venture Grant Program.”

According to Bella Wood, a Washburn University junior who participated in the project, the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center received $5,000, Pine Ridge Prep Preschool received $3,000, and the Topeka Rescue Mission was gifted $2,000.

“So, the Children’s Discovery Center does amazing work in the community,” said Wood. “The grant put together by the Aleshire’s focused on helping children and prenatal up to six years old. So, we split into two different teams within our class. One focused on early childhood literacy, the other on food insecurity in our community. So, the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center definitely fits the literacy bill. They talked about their summer preschool program, and so they are going to be able to expand that by a whole other section based on this, and then we have two other programs: Pine Ridge Prep, the preschool with the food bank, and also the Topeka Rescue Mission.”

Wood wanted to stress that this project was a collaborative team effort she was happy to take part in.

“It is a three-way collaboration,” said Wood. “The Aleshires come in, they talk to students, we talk to them, we have influences and information from United Way, so Jessica (UWKV president and CEO) has been a part of this, and it is just a wonderful collaboration all the way around. Our entire class was so pumped whenever we finally reached a consensus and made our decision. We love giving back in the community, and all of us are very community-oriented, team approach, so it was just a great class and a wonderful project.”

