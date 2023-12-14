Wednesday’s Child - Breanna

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Every week for 22 years, we’ve been featuring kids who need to be adopted. We call them our Wednesday’s Children. Tonight, we meet 16-year-old Breanna.

‘Tis the season at Shana Cake in Downtown Topeka — where we find high school junior Breanna.

In school, she looks forward to being in the kitchen in her cooking class and making cake pops. Her favorite cake pop flavor is red velvet.

Breanna says she’s doing well at home and cares for herself and others. “I play in my room with my stuff, watch TV, do laundry,” Breanna said. “I do chores. No, I don’t mind.”

While decorating cookies is just one tradition this time of year, another is giving and receiving gifts.

Breanna hasn’t made a gift list of her own just yet.

“Um, I don’t know what I want for Christmas. Anything right now — clothes or something like that.”

But Breanna has one specific gift that always tops her list — to be adopted and have a family of her own.

She said she’d like someone with pets and a family who wants to go places.

She would also like a younger sibling. “Definitely with dogs. A sister or a brother. Younger.”

In terms of going places, Breanna would like to go to a place that she’s never been before — Disney World.

If you can give a child a family of their own, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 855-236-7857 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page. They have photos and bios of all the kids, plus ways to take that first step toward providing a child with a place to call home.

