Washburn students doll out $10K in grants to local children’s organizations

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Around $10,000 has been granted to three local organizations by students in a leadership class at Washburn University through a grant partnership.

The United Way of Kaw Valley says that on Wednesday morning, Dec. 13, Washburn University leadership and students presented early education grants that totaled $10,000 to three nonprofits around Shawnee Co.

The United Way noted that two longtime donors, Joe and Janet Aleshire, funded the partnership to teach students about grant-making and philanthropy in their adopted community.

In 2023, UWKV said students awarded grants to the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center, Topeka Rescue Mission and Pine Ridge Prep Preschool. Check presentations were held at the Discovery Center on Wednesday.

The organization indicated that the Aleshires provided the funds, however, Washburn’s LE300 Leadership Institute class did the work, which all benefited early childhood development. The 2023 grants will support kindergarten readiness opportunities and access to healthy foods and snacks for children.

Under the Aleshires’ and United Way CEO Jessica Lehnherr’s guidance, organization leaders said the students were responsible for writing a Request for Proposal to gather applications from area agencies. After applications were received, students then reviewed and ranked each application before they came to a consensus and made investment recommendations to the United Way board.

Now in its second decade, the United Way noted that the Aleshire Venture Grant partnership continues to foster community leadership and quantifiable learning outcomes. More than 100 students have participated in the program since it began in 2009.

“The Leadership Institute’s partnership with the United Way and with Joe and Janet Aleshire is a unique and transformational opportunity for students to learn about philanthropy and service that allows them to make a tangible difference in our community right now,” said Leadership Institute Director Lauren Edelman. “Students not only grant real dollars to address a community need, but they learn how to be good stewards of donor dollars and to make smart investment decisions. I’m so proud of the work they did this semester and the growth they demonstrated through the process.”

Earlier in the year, the organization said Washburn announced a $2 million gift from the Aleshires to the Leadership Institute. The University said the gift would be used to, “support student scholarships, program spaces and expand student programming around leadership and community engaged learning.”

The WU class consisted of:

Haley Pearson – Senior Social Work major from Beatrice, Neb.

Autymn Schreiner – Senior Biology major from Topeka, Kan.

Layla Buttel – Junior Art History/Education major from Madison, Kan.

Ben Curtis – Sophomore Marketing major from Salina, Kan.

Taylor Romanchek – Senior Mass Media major from Topeka, Kan.

Mariet Delgado – Junior Finance/Marketing major from Topeka, Kan.

Bryce Liedtke – Senior Biology/Spanish major from Topeka, Kan.

Bella Wood – Junior Integrated Studies major from Arkansas City, Kan.

George Burdick – Junior Political Science/Philosophy major from Topeka, Kan.

Dante Jordan – Junior Political Science major from Salina, Kan.

