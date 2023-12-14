Wamego woman, child pronounced dead after collision with semi

MARION CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Wamego and a child were both pronounced dead after a collision with a semi-truck on a rural Marion Co. highway.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 11:10 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 13, emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 56 and 250th St. in rural Marion Co. with reports of a 2-vehicle collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2017 Freightliner semi-truck driven by Trevor L. Stevens, 21, of Emporia, had been stopped in a Kansas Department of Transportation work zone. Stevens had been waiting for the signal from a flagger.

KHP noted that a 2011 Hyundai Elantra driven by Jessica R. Henson, 43, of Wamego, failed to stop as posted and collided with the back of Stevens’ semi.

As a result of the crash, first responders said Henson and her passenger, a child, were both pronounced dead at the scene. It remains unknown if either was properly restrained at the time.

Meanwhile, KHP said Stevens escaped the crash without injury. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the incident.

