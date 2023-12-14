U.S. House passes bill to allow more beverage options for school lunches

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Students in the Sunflower State may soon have more beverage options for school lunches as legislators continue to consider a bill with children and dairy farmers in mind.

On Wednesday, Dec. 13, U.S. Representative Tracey Mann, said he voted in favor of legislation that he cosponsored, H.R. 1147, the Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act.

Congressman Mann noted that the bill would allow schools that are part of the National School Lunch Program to serve whole or reduced-fat milk to students. This would give students a variety of nutritional beverage choices.

“Milk has 13 essential nutrients that kids need to live healthy lives,” said Rep. Mann. “Milk is also the top source of protein for children ages 2-11, and it’s the top source of calcium, potassium, phosphorus, and Vitamin D for children ages 2-18. This legislation allows kids to consume the milk they prefer at home and school. American dairy farmers are proud to support the health of kids across the country, and I am proud to cosponsor the legislation.”

Mann indicated that the bill passed the House with a vote of 330 - 99. It would allow schools the option to serve all types of milk - including whole and 2% as well as give school food service providers a simpler and more flexible way to craft nutritious lunches.

Lastly, the Congressman said the legislation would honor parental and student choice to round out a nutritious lunch with a popular, healthy beverage.

Mann said the bill will now be sent to the U.S. Senate for further review.

