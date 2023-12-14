Topeka Zoo Lights ready to shine spotlight on special events

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Zoo Lights heads into its final few weeks with special events on the schedule.

Cynthia McCarvel with the Topeka Zoo visited Eye on NE Kansas to tell everyone what’s on the calendar.

Cynthia said Military Mondays is a new way the zoo is showing appreciation to military members and veterans. They and three family members can get in for half-price on Mondays through December. Tickets must be purchased at the gate, and you must show a military ID.

The zoo also plans two special pricing nights Dec. 20 and 27. Those are “Everyone’s a Kid” nights, with everyone admitted at the child’s price.

Cynthia said Zoo Lights also will be open from 6 to 9 p.m. Christmas night. As a treat, attendees will be gifted with free hot chocolate.

Zoo Lights still has availability for igloo rentals. People can create their individualized igloo experience by adding on refreshments.

Get information on igloo rentals, make reservations and purchase advance tickets at https://topekazoo.org/.

