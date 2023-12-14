Topeka United hosts multicultural holiday celebration

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - ”We are doing a holiday event, multi-cultural. and so we’ve asked different people to come out and show what they are doing in their culture so we could show all the diversity here in Topeka,” said Lisa Davis-Douglas.

Topeka United hosted a multicultural holiday celebration Wednesday night, offering a taste of different cultures.

“We wanted to start it off with people being able to eat the different foods and taste them. So Olive Cafe gave us all kinds of good food. We have soul food that chef Sean Hall did, and we have the Mexican Bakery,” Davis-Douglas said.

The event celebrated other religious customs in a number of ways.

“We have Filipino- Americans. They will be doing a dance with bamboo sticks, and we have Vidhi Heiland and she’s from India. She’s going to talk a little bit about the Festival of Lights.

Organizers said it’s important to recognize every culture, especially during the holiday season.

“Because they are in our community and we need to learn about them so we can embrace them. and we just need to see what’s going on and see.. and other people that find out they’re from another culture, they can see ‘oh there’s more people like me here,” said Davis-Douglas.

It just means that we’re appreciating one another. That’s really what inclusivity is. Again you don’t have to agree, but you can respect one another and know that when one is missing, the conversation’s not as rich,” said volunteer Christine Johnson.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.