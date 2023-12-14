Tis the season for scammers! Advice to keep you from falling for them

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Scammers are present year-round, but the holiday season gifts them with extra opportunities.

John Wurzer, AARP Fraud Watch Network volunteer, visited Eye on NE Kansas to offer advice.

Wurzer says holiday-related fraud is a big problem. Among the common scams are those related to shopping, including spoofed web sites offering fake items as a gateway to stealing your personal information. Authorities also see gift card scams, tricking you into buying and sending gifts cards in exchange for good and services that are never delivered.

Other scams prey on your good nature. Many people give to charities during the holidays, which brings out fake charity solicitations.

Learn more from the AARP Fraud Watch Network by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.