Thursday forecast: Mild today, rain moves in by tonight

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The main concern as we end the work week week will be scattered rain showers especially Thursday night through Friday night. Most of the rain will be out of the area just in time for the weekend leading to dry conditions Saturday and Sunday. All this with temperatures near or above average for this time of year.

North-central KS will have the highest probability of rain late this afternoon but still possible it remains dry until the rain moves in tonight. Scattered rain showers for much of northeast KS through the day on Friday.



While models are still indicating some slight differences in the specific details with the rain to end the week, confidence is medium to high the higher rainfall totals will be toward the western and southern half of the WIBW viewing area where more than 0.25″ of rain is possible. Several spots for the rest of northeast KS will get less than 0.20″.

Normal High: 44/Normal Low: 24 (WIBW)

Today: Some sun is possible in some areas at times today but it’ll generally be mostly cloudy or completely overcast. Despite the clouds, highs will still be mild in the low-mid 50s. Winds SE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Rain showers mainly for the western part of the viewing area. Lows in the mid-upper 30s. Winds E/SE around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Scattered rain. Highs in the mid 40s to around 50° (cooler for those with rain lingering longer). Winds SE 5-10 mph.

Rain will continue Friday night and if by chance precipitation lingers into Saturday morning as the cooler air moves in, a few snowflakes can’t be ruled out. Surface temperatures will still likely remain above freezing so no impacts or accumulation would occur.

Depending how quickly the clouds clear on Saturday will depend on how warm it will get but generally think mid-upper 40s for most areas would be likely. By Sunday with more sun, highs will be closer to the upper 40s-low 50s especially after a colder start and beginning the day below freezing.

Looking ahead to next week, temperatures remain unseasonably mild as the dry weather pattern continues but there are signs of precipitation chances increasing around Christmas. Unfortunately it’s still looking too warm to support snow at this time so it looks like it’ll be just rain but still a lot of time for it to change. Keep checking back for updates.

Highest rainfall totals toward central KS and south of I-70 (WIBW)

