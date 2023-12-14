Thousands in military gear stolen from Manhattan Army National Guard locker

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Police are on the hunt for military gear worth thousands of dollars that was stolen from a locker at the Manhattan Army National Guard.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 13, law enforcement officials were called to the 700 block of Levee Dr. in Manhattan with reports of a theft.

When police arrived, they said they found a 21-year-old woman and employees of the Army National Guard who reported an unknown suspect had removed a lock from a locker and stole military gear.

RCPD noted that the crime cost the woman around $3,210.

As of Thursday, no arrests have been made and no suspect information has been released. Anyone with information about the incident should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

