Starbucks has a new minty holiday drink

Starbucks has a new holiday drink, the Merry Mint White Mocha.
Starbucks has a new holiday drink, the Merry Mint White Mocha.(Starbucks via CNN Newsource)
By Amanda Alvarado and CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - It wouldn’t be the holidays without special holiday drinks and treats from Starbucks.

Starbucks added a new drink to the seasonal lineup on Wednesday called the Merry Mint White Mocha.

The new iced drink consists of espresso with white chocolate sauce, milk, peppermint chocolate cream cold foam and chocolate curls.

It is available for a limited time in the Starbucks app.

Earlier this month, Starbucks announced customers can get 50% off any drink on Thursday throughout December, including any of the new drinks like the Merry Mint White Mocha.

Starbucks is also giving a free 8-ounce hot chocolate with every grande drink order every weekend in December.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Epton, Nicole Johnson
Crime spree in E. Topeka leads to arrest of serial shoplifting suspects
Jeffrey Peak
Suspicious activity in Topeka restaurant leads to arrest of violent offender
FILE
Doctor’s license revoked after pleading guilty to healthcare fraud
Harold M.V.T. Emanuel Jr.
Man accused of kidnapping, attacking woman south of Topeka turns himself in
Darionce Charles-Lott
Death of Kansas inmate ruled homicide as autopsy points to strangulation

Latest News

FILE
Camper crash along I-70 sends Washington driver into Manhattan creek
Police search for information about the occupants of a Ford Expedition seen in early December.
Council Grove Police search for those who may have dumped dogs
FIle - Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage in a courtroom at...
Putin says Russia is in dialogue with the US on exchanging jailed Americans Gershkovich and Whelan
Four people - a woman and three children - were found dead in a burning home in Indiana,...
A woman and 3 children found dead in a burning home appear to have been shot, authorities say
FILE
Wamego woman, child pronounced dead after collision with semi