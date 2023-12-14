St. Marys authorities advise drivers to avoid 8th & Linn St. for structure fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - City of St. Marys authorities advise drivers to avoid the intersection of N 8th St. and Linn St. due to a structure fire.

City of St. Marys Police and Fire Department shared on their social media around 2 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 14 that residents should avoid the intersection of N 8th St. and Linn St. due to heavy fire department and police activity about a structure fire.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.