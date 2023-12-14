Shawnee Co. DA eager to get court computers back online, begin catch-up

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A year with a record number of homicide cases in Topeka that’s ending with computer snafus at the state level is keeping the Shawnee Co. District Attorney’s Office busy.

DA Mike Kagay visited Eye on NE Kansas with an update on the work of his office.

The Office of Judicial Administration currently has Shawnee Co.’s 3rd Judicial District slated to regain access to its online case management system Monday, Dec. 18. Kagay said that should help restore efficiencies in the process.

A cyber security incident brought down the state court’s online systems Oct. 12. Since then, judges, prosecutors and defense attorneys have had to go back to paper filings. Kagay said it’s slowed the system and made it more cumbersome to access evidence and reports. He acknowledges it’s created delays in cases.

“Every time we go to court, we’re responsible for proving that something has happened. As you can imagine a lot of those records that we rely on to prove those things are only available electronically reasonably. So we have been able to go back and find paper copies of these things. That’s a more painstaking process,” he said.

The system already was working to catch up on backlogs created during pandemic shutdowns. Kagay said it is frustrating because it’s something have no control over.

While Judiciary Officials and Kansas Bureau of Investigation investigators have remained tight-lipped on the nature of the cyber security incident and what potentially may have been compromised, Kagay said he is confident in the integrity of all evidence and case information.

Kagay also addressed the major homicide cases his office is handling, including the death of five-year-old Zoey Felix. Suspect Mickel Cherry appeared for a motions hearing Wednesday. Kagay said the case is moving forward, but he declined to discuss specifics of any evidence against Cherrry, citing ethics codes and rules.

