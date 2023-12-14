Shawnee Co. authorities searching for male suspect who fled in stolen vehicle

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County law enforcement are actively searching for a male suspect who fled in a stolen vehicle.

Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office officials said that around 10:44 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 14, deputies were dispatched to 1600 block of NE 54th St. on the report of an unknown white female going door to door and acting suspiciously. While deputies responded to the area, another homeowner whom lived in the area reported that he was following a vehicle that he believed was stolen from his neighbor in the 1700 block of NE 54th St. The caller eventually lost sight of the stolen vehicle due to the erratic driving of the suspect.

Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office indicated a short time later, members with the Fugitive Warrants Unit were attempting to serve a warrant in the 1100 block of SW Washburn Ave. While approaching the residence on foot, the deputies recognized the vehicle that had been reported to be stolen occupied by an unknown male subject. As the deputies were approaching the stolen vehicle the male subject fled the scene, driving the vehicle toward the deputies on foot and striking the Fugitive Warrants Unit vehicle. A short time later the stolen vehicle was found nearby and abandoned. A search of the area was conducted by the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office and the Topeka Police Department, but the male suspect was not located.

Officials with the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office said anyone with information or video pertaining to the subjects that were seen in the area of NE 54th St. or the 1100 block of SW Washburn Ave. is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office as soon as possible at 785-251-2200.

Officials with the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office noted the incident is still under investigation.

