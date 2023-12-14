Royals acquire pair of minor-leaguers in exchange for pitcher

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Royals exchanged pitcher Taylor Clarke for a pair of minor leaguers on Thursday.

Kansas City announced the trade with the Milwaukee Brewers, bringing in right-handed pitcher Ryan Brady and infielder Cam DeVanney from the NL Central team.

Clarke pitched in 105 games for Kansas City in 2022 and 2023, appearing in 58 games last season. Clarke had a 6-7 record over the course of two years, pitching 108 innings for the Royals.

Brady is a 24-year-old pitcher who made 37 appearances between High-A and Double-A in the Brewers minor league system last season. In those appearances, he went 4-4 with a 2.69 ERA, recording 72 strikeouts and 19 walks. Brady signed with the Brewers as an undrafted free agent after playing three seasons at BYU.

DeVanney played 103 games in Triple-A Nashville in 2023. The 26-year-old batted .271 with 27 doubles, 11 home runs and 47 RBI. He played every infield position and was named a 2022 MiLB.com Organizational All-Star after hitting 23 home runs and driving in 68 RBI in Double-A Biloxi and Triple-A Nashville.

