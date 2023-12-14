Police warn drivers of planned checkpoints around the Capital City

FILE
FILE(Phil Anderson)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 2:32 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police have warned drivers to drive sober over the weekend as various checkpoints are planned around the Capital City.

The Topeka Police Department says that at 10:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 15, law enforcement officials will be posted at various locations around the Capital City to man sobriety checkpoints.

The enforcement effort is expected to last until 2:30 a.m. on Saturday and will take place at one or more of the following locations:

  • 900 block of NW Topeka Blvd.
  • 200 block of SW Gage Blvd.
  • 1000 block of SW Wanamaker Rd.
  • 4300 block of S. Topeka Blvd.
  • 1000 block of NE Seward Ave.

TPD warned those who plan to drink over the weekend not to get behind the wheel of a vehicle.

Police also noted that the check lane has been funded by the Kansas Department of Transportation’s STEP grant.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Epton, Nicole Johnson
Crime spree in E. Topeka leads to arrest of serial shoplifting suspects
FILE
Wamego woman, child pronounced dead after collision with semi
FILE
Doctor’s license revoked after pleading guilty to healthcare fraud
Harold M.V.T. Emanuel Jr.
Man accused of kidnapping, attacking woman south of Topeka turns himself in
Jeffrey Peak
Suspicious activity in Topeka restaurant leads to arrest of violent offender

Latest News

FILE
Drivers taken to hospital after early-morning collision on K-10 near De Soto
FILE
Cattle company accused of using millions in investor funds for Ponzi scheme
Kansas Bureau of Investigation welcomed 10 new special agents.
KBI welcomes 10 special agents after completing Investigations Academy
FILE
Kansans warned of legal trouble if boozy chocolate bombs sold without license