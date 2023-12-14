Police warn drivers of planned checkpoints around the Capital City

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police have warned drivers to drive sober over the weekend as various checkpoints are planned around the Capital City.

The Topeka Police Department says that at 10:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 15, law enforcement officials will be posted at various locations around the Capital City to man sobriety checkpoints.

The enforcement effort is expected to last until 2:30 a.m. on Saturday and will take place at one or more of the following locations:

900 block of NW Topeka Blvd.

200 block of SW Gage Blvd.

1000 block of SW Wanamaker Rd.

4300 block of S. Topeka Blvd.

1000 block of NE Seward Ave.

TPD warned those who plan to drink over the weekend not to get behind the wheel of a vehicle.

Police also noted that the check lane has been funded by the Kansas Department of Transportation’s STEP grant.

