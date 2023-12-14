Police warn drivers of planned checkpoints around the Capital City
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 2:32 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police have warned drivers to drive sober over the weekend as various checkpoints are planned around the Capital City.
The Topeka Police Department says that at 10:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 15, law enforcement officials will be posted at various locations around the Capital City to man sobriety checkpoints.
The enforcement effort is expected to last until 2:30 a.m. on Saturday and will take place at one or more of the following locations:
- 900 block of NW Topeka Blvd.
- 200 block of SW Gage Blvd.
- 1000 block of SW Wanamaker Rd.
- 4300 block of S. Topeka Blvd.
- 1000 block of NE Seward Ave.
TPD warned those who plan to drink over the weekend not to get behind the wheel of a vehicle.
Police also noted that the check lane has been funded by the Kansas Department of Transportation’s STEP grant.
