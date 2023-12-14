Police respond to incident early Thursday near downtown Topeka
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 8:11 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police were on the scene of an incident early Thursday in the 900 block of S.W. 6th Avenue.
Several units were on the scene as of 7:58 a.m.
An officer on a BBN loudspeaker could be heard instructing a man named “Matthew " to come out of an abandoned building.
Traffic continues to flow unimpeded through the area.
Check wibw.com later for more information as it becomes available.
