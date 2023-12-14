Police respond to incident early Thursday near downtown Topeka

Police were on the scene of an incident early Thursday in the 900 block of S.W. 6th Avenue.
Police were on the scene of an incident early Thursday in the 900 block of S.W. 6th Avenue.(WIBW/Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 8:11 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police were on the scene of an incident early Thursday in the 900 block of S.W. 6th Avenue.

Several units were on the scene as of 7:58 a.m.

An officer on a BBN loudspeaker could be heard instructing a man named “Matthew " to come out of an abandoned building.

Traffic continues to flow unimpeded through the area.

Check wibw.com later for more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Epton, Nicole Johnson
Crime spree in E. Topeka leads to arrest of serial shoplifting suspects
FILE
Doctor’s license revoked after pleading guilty to healthcare fraud
Jeffrey Peak
Suspicious activity in Topeka restaurant leads to arrest of violent offender
Harold M.V.T. Emanuel Jr.
Man accused of kidnapping, attacking woman south of Topeka turns himself in
Darionce Charles-Lott
Death of Kansas inmate ruled homicide as autopsy points to strangulation

Latest News

FILE
Investigators seek answers about devastating fire at Lawrence’s Cielito Lindo
FILE - Texas power grid
AG refiles suit alleging Texas gas company overcharged Kansans by $50 million
FILE
Camper crash along I-70 sends Washington driver into Manhattan creek
Police search for information about the occupants of a Ford Expedition seen in early December.
Council Grove Police search for those who may have dumped dogs