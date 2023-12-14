Police respond to incident early Thursday near downtown Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police were on the scene of an incident early Thursday in the 900 block of S.W. 6th Avenue.

Several units were on the scene as of 7:58 a.m.

An officer on a BBN loudspeaker could be heard instructing a man named “Matthew " to come out of an abandoned building.

Traffic continues to flow unimpeded through the area.

Check wibw.com later for more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.