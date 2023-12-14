One person dead following house fire in St. Marys

St. Marys authorities advise drivers to avoid the area of N 8th St. and Linn St. due to a...
St. Marys authorities advise drivers to avoid the area of N 8th St. and Linn St. due to a structure fire.(Jovarie Downing/WIBW)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - City of St. Marys authorities say an occupant of the home has died following a house fire in St. Marys.

City of St. Marys Police and Fire Department shared on their social media around 2 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 14 that residents should avoid the intersection of N 8th St. and Linn St. due to heavy fire department and police activity about a structure fire near N 8th St. and Linn St. in St. Marys, Kan.

City of St. Marys Police and Fire Department shared on their social media around 4:15 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 14 that St. Marys Police Department, St. Marys Fire Department, Belvue Fire, and Pottawatomie County Fire responded to a report of the residential structure fire.

Local emergency services promptly contained and extinguished the fire. At this time, the scene remains under investigation by the State Fire Marshal, who was requested to assume the investigation.

City of St. Marys Police and Fire Department said details will provided at a later date appropriate due to the active nature of the investigation.

Authorities say an occupant of the home has died.

The University of Kansas Health System St. Francis returned to disaster diversion while...
University of Kansas Health System St. Francis returns to disaster diversion
Cynthia McCarvel talks about upcoming special nights during the Topeka Zoo's Zoo Lights event.
Topeka Zoo Lights ready to shine spotlight on special events
John Wurzer with AARP Fraud Watch Network shared advice for spotting holiday-related scams.
Tis the season for scammers! Advice to keep you from falling for them