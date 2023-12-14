One arrested as separate vandalism cases investigated in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - One woman was arrested as police continue to investigate two separate vandalism cases in Manhattan.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 13, law enforcement officials were called to a home in the 300 block of Poyntz Ave. with reports of vandalism.

When police arrived, they said they found a 34-year-old man who reported an unknown suspect had damaged his 2021 blue Acura. The crime cost the man about $1,000.

As of Thursday, no arrests have been made and no further information has been released.

Then, just after 4:10 p.m., RCPD said it was called to another home in Manhattan with reports of a domestic vandalism incident.

When police arrived there, they said they found a 32-year-old man who reported a woman he knew had damaged his blue Toyota GR86. The crime cost the man around $2,000.

As a result of the second investigation, RCPD said Alicia Dugan was arrested and booked into the Riley Co. Jail on criminal damage to property. As of Thursday, she was no longer behind bars as her $2,000 bond had been posted.

Anyone with information about either incident should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

