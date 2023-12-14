Minor injuries reported as crews continue to clear collision on I-70 near Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Minor injuries have been reported as crews continue to clear the scene of a collision between a box truck and a semi-truck on I-70 near Topeka.

The Kansas Highway Patrol tells 13 NEWS minor injuries have been reported after a box truck collided with a semi-truck on westbound I-70 near the Shawnee/Wabaunsee county line.

KHP said the right lane of the interstate has been closed and drivers have been forced into the single left lane.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office said it is assisting KHP with the incident.

The crash was reported around 8:20 a.m.

As of 9:15 a.m., KanDrive reported traffic was moving slowly through the area.

KanDrive shows traffic moves slowly through westbound I-70 near Topeka as crews clear a collision on Dec. 14, 2023. (KanDrive)

