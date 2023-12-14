Leavenworth inmates charged for separate attack, escape attempts

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three inmates in the federal prison in Leavenworth have been federally charged for three separate incidents that include the attack of a corrections officer and two escape attempts.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas announced on Thursday, Dec. 14, that a federal jury in Kansas City indicted three federal inmates with separate crimes.

Court documents indicated that on April 19, Thaddeus D. Daniel, 45, allegedly attacked a corrections officer at the U.S. Penitentiary in Leavenworth where he is an inmate.

In a separate case, the Office said Jeremiah L. Harris, 44, also housed in the Leavenworth prison, was indicted on a single count of escape from custody for a June 23 incident. He is currently behind bars for an incident he was convicted of in Western Missouri.

Harris was convicted in 2009, along with four other defendants, for his role in a methamphetamine conspiracy. He pleaded guilty to “creating a substantial risk of harm to human life while manufacturing or attempting to manufacture methamphetamine.” He was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Harris and his partner had been found guilty of cooking methamphetamine while the other partners would distribute the drug and get the necessary supplies.

Lastly, court documents noted that James Thompson, 50, also behind bars in Leavenworth, was accused of a single count of escape from custody for a Nov. 9 incident. He is serving a sentence following a conviction in Northern Georgia.

Court records showed that Thompson and his wife, April, were found guilty in 2022 of stealing more than $4 million from Forest Investment Associates, an Atlanta-based company. Between May 2011 and April 2019, April was found to have submitted more than 400 fraudulent invoices that James had allegedly performed. James was also found to have never worked as a contractor for the agency.

James and April were both sentenced to 6 years and 8 months in prison to be followed by supervised release.

The Office said Assistant U.S. Attorney David Zabel is prosecuting all three cases as the Federal Bureau of Investigations and U.S. Marshals Service investigates them.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.