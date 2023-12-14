Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical responds to overnight house fire

By Shayndel Jones
Dec. 14, 2023
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical (LDCFM) responded to an overnight house fire on Thursday, Dec. 14.

LDCFM officials said they responded to a structure fire that was reported at 3:35 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 14 in the 700 block of Illinois St. in Lawrence.

LDCFM officials indicated a crew arrived to find a working fire in a single-family residence. In addition to LDCFM crew personnel and equipment, an engine, quint (fire apparatus with an aerial ladder), and battalion chief from Overland Park Fire Department (OPFD) also responded to the scene as part of a mutual aid request that had been made to provide additional coverage in Lawrence. The OPFD resources had been staged at LDCFM’s Station 5 and arrived on the scene shortly after the first unit.

LDCFM said although the fire was quickly extinguished, four residents were displaced from the building. An LDCFM investigator determined the cause of this fire to be electrical in nature. No civilians were injured, but one LDCFM firefighter was evaluated at the scene for minor injuries.

LDCFM noted they would like to remind people to not drive past “road closed” signs and to never drive over fire hoses. Unauthorized traffic in and around fire scenes is extraordinarily dangerous for firefighters and damaged hoses can both delay fire suppression and injure firefighters.

