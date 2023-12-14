KU DL Gage Keys enters transfer portal

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Keys came to the Jayhawks last season and made an immediate impact.

But, KU will be without him next year, as he announced he’ll hit the porta; as a graduate transfer, after getting his undergraduate degree from Kansas.

Keys transferred from Minnesota and played in 12 games for KU, totaling 21 tackles (13 solo) and four quarterback hits. He has a career high five total tackles against Cincinnati and had two games with three total tackles.

