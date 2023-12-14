KU DL Gage Keys enters transfer portal

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Keys came to the Jayhawks last season and made an immediate impact.

But, KU will be without him next year, as he announced he’ll hit the porta; as a graduate transfer, after getting his undergraduate degree from Kansas.

I have entered the portal as a Graduate Transfer.



Thank you for everything, Kansas. This has been the best year of my life and I’m proud to call KU my Alma mater. Will be a Jayhawk forever, and I appreciate every single one of you. So much love for y’all💙 — Gage Keys (@5100keys) December 14, 2023

Keys transferred from Minnesota and played in 12 games for KU, totaling 21 tackles (13 solo) and four quarterback hits. He has a career high five total tackles against Cincinnati and had two games with three total tackles.

