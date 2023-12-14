KBI welcomes 10 special agents after completing Investigations Academy

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) welcomed 10 new special agents.

KBI officials shared on their social media that the 10 new special agents joined the ranks this week after graduating from the KBI Investigations Academy.

Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach was in attendance and led them as they swore to the KBI oath.

KBI officials said these agents will undergo 1 weeks of field training, and then they will be prepared to taken on major violent crime, public integrity, child victims or narcotics cases.

