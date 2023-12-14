KBI welcomes 10 special agents after completing Investigations Academy

Kansas Bureau of Investigation welcomed 10 new special agents.
Kansas Bureau of Investigation welcomed 10 new special agents.(WIBW)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 2:20 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) welcomed 10 new special agents.

KBI officials shared on their social media that the 10 new special agents joined the ranks this week after graduating from the KBI Investigations Academy.

Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach was in attendance and led them as they swore to the KBI oath.

KBI officials said these agents will undergo 1 weeks of field training, and then they will be prepared to taken on major violent crime, public integrity, child victims or narcotics cases.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Epton, Nicole Johnson
Crime spree in E. Topeka leads to arrest of serial shoplifting suspects
FILE
Wamego woman, child pronounced dead after collision with semi
FILE
Doctor’s license revoked after pleading guilty to healthcare fraud
Harold M.V.T. Emanuel Jr.
Man accused of kidnapping, attacking woman south of Topeka turns himself in
Jeffrey Peak
Suspicious activity in Topeka restaurant leads to arrest of violent offender

Latest News

FILE
Kansans warned of legal trouble if boozy chocolate bombs sold without license
FILE
One arrested as separate vandalism cases investigated in Manhattan
FILE - This Friday, Aug. 26, 2016 photos shows a look down Highway Terrace in Leavenworth,...
Leavenworth inmates charged for separate attack, escape attempts
FILE
U.S. House passes bill to allow more beverage options for school lunches