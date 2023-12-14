Kansas Congressmen vote for, against National Defense bill

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Congressmen voted both for and against the most recent draft of the 2024 National Defense Authorization Act.

U.S. Representative Jake LaTurner (R-KS) says that on Thursday, Dec. 14, he voted in favor of the final version of H.R. 2670, the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2024. The bill passed the House with a vote of 310-118.

“I will always work to ensure America’s brave servicemembers stationed at Fort Riley, Fort Leavenworth, and other bases around the world have the resources they need to keep themselves and our nation safe,” Rep. LaTurner said. “The FY24 NDAA provides the largest pay raise for our troops in over 20 years, makes strategic investments to counter threats from our adversaries, delivers additional benefits to improve the quality of life for military families, and guts Biden’s woke agenda that continues to infiltrate the Pentagon.”

Congressman LaTurner noted that the bill includes a 5.2% increase in basic pay for servicemembers - the largest raise in more than two decades. It also improves access to mental health services and treatment options for post-traumatic stress disorder and traumatic brain injuries.

Meanwhile, the Congressman said the legislation includes regulations that prohibit the teaching of CRT in the military, a hiring freeze and pay cap on the Pentagon’s DEI programs and extends authority for the transfer of weapons systems as well as precision-guided munitions to Israel.

LaTurner indicated that the bill also strengthens capabilities and partnerships to counter the CCP and requires the Department fo Defense to use or transfer border wall materials to border states. It includes calls for interagency strategies to target, disrupt and degrade threats posed by the trafficking of fentanyl.

Lastly, the Representative said the bill fully funds the development of National Guardsmen in support of Border Patrol activities and cuts $37 billion in inefficient weapons systems and defense programs.

On the other side, Rep. Tracey Mann (R-KS) said he voted no on the bill.

“I am a staunch supporter of our nation’s military, but I could not in good conscience vote yes on this legislation,” Mann said. “It would facilitate abuse of government surveillance of Americans at the Federal Bureau of Investigations and extend taxpayer funding for abortion at the U.S. Department of Defense. I voted no today because of my stance on freedom in the face of government overreach and my commitment to the right to life enshrined in our Constitution.”

Mann noted that the legislation would extend the controversial and often-abused Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act without reforms and continues to allow the DoD to use taxpayer funds to reimburse travel expenses for abortions.

The Congressman also said the bill includes a 2-year extension of $300 million for the DoD’s Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative fund and maintains the Green New Deal executive orders.

