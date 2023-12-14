Kansans warned of legal trouble if boozy chocolate bombs sold without license

By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 14, 2023
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans have been warned that if they plan to sell boozy hot chocolate bombs this holiday season, they better have a valid liquor license.

Officials with Kansas Alcoholic Beverage Control said on Thursday, Dec. 14, that the holiday season has seen a rapid growth in the popularity of hot chocolate bombs.

These “bombs” are balls of chocolate and other flavors meant to be dropped in a cup of hot cocoa and as they melt, they flavor the beverage.

Kansas ABC warned, however, that while the novelty is festive, some may include alcohol. Those that do contain liquor may not be sold online or anywhere else without a valid liquor license.

The agency told Kansans the best idea is to get creative and find some new non-alcoholic ingredients before any sales are made.

Kansas state law holds that those found selling liquor without a license could face a $1,000 fine.

