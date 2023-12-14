JEDO discusses ASTRA innovation center project

ASTRA Innovation Center coming to Downtown Topeka
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 9:26 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s Joint Economic Development Organization held its quarterly meeting this afternoon.

The JEDO board expressed frustration with the lack of progress on the $14.5 million ASTRA innovation campus in development, especially after September’s update that a major tenant had dropped out. The Greater Topeka Partnership assured the board downtown Topeka remains an optimal location for the innovation campus.

“The innovation center’s determined to be the innovation hub for the city of Topeka and Shawnee County and in the region,” Stephanie Moran, GTP’s Senior VP of Innovation said. “We would have offices for our plug and play tech accelerator program. We’d have lab and office space available. Maker space and collaborative space for our startups, innovators, and entrepreneurs in the region.”

The innovation center was announced two years ago, an effort to bring state-of-the-art laboratories and other facilities focusing on animal health to Topeka. 13 NEWS was offered a preview of the site in September.

