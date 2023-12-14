Investigators seek answers about devastating fire at Lawrence’s Cielito Lindo

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Investigators continue to seek answers about what started a devastating late-night fire at Cielito Lindo in Downtown Lawrence.

The Lawrence-Douglas Co. Fire Medical Fire Chief, Richard Llewellyn, tells 13 NEWS that crews were called to Cielito Lindo Mexican Restaurant at 815 New Hampshire St. around 11:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 13, with reports of a fire.

When crews arrived, they said they were able to confirm the building was unoccupied, however, conditions inside the building pushed firefighters to withdraw from the structure.

LDCFM said crews were able to battle the blaze from outside as they switched to a defensive strategy. The fire was brought under control.

Chief Llewellyn told 13 NEWS that investigators will continue to seek answers to where the fire started and how throughout the morning on Thursday. Further information is expected to be released by the end of the day.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.