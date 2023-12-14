Infant pronounced dead after early-morning emergency in East Topeka

FILE
FILE
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 9:45 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An infant has died after they were taken to a local hospital following an early-morning medical emergency in East Topeka.

The Topeka Police Department says that around 6 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 14, emergency crews were called to the 2000 block of SE Echo Ridge Cir. with reports of a medical incident.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 3-month-old child who was not breathing.

Emergency personnel said they began life-saving measures and the infant was taken to a local hospital by AMR.

However, TPD reported that medical personnel at the hospital pronounced the infant deceased.

Police noted that currently, investigators do not believe the death to be a result of foul play and no additional updates are expected.

Anyone with information about the incident should report it to TPD at 785-368-9400 or the Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Epton, Nicole Johnson
Crime spree in E. Topeka leads to arrest of serial shoplifting suspects
FILE
Doctor’s license revoked after pleading guilty to healthcare fraud
Jeffrey Peak
Suspicious activity in Topeka restaurant leads to arrest of violent offender
Harold M.V.T. Emanuel Jr.
Man accused of kidnapping, attacking woman south of Topeka turns himself in
Darionce Charles-Lott
Death of Kansas inmate ruled homicide as autopsy points to strangulation

Latest News

Crews clear the scene of a collision between a box truck and a semi-truck on I-70 near Topeka...
Minor injuries reported as crews continue to clear collision on I-70 near Topeka
Kansas Tourism: Explore Christmas events in Topeka, Kansas City, and Atchinson
Kansas Tourism: Explore Christmas events in Topeka, Kansas City, and Atchinson
Police were on the scene of an incident early Thursday in the 900 block of S.W. 6th Avenue.
Police respond to incident early Thursday near downtown Topeka
Police were on the scene of an incident early Thursday in the 900 block of S.W. 6th Avenue.
Police respond to incident early Thursday near downtown Topeka