Infant pronounced dead after early-morning emergency in East Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An infant has died after they were taken to a local hospital following an early-morning medical emergency in East Topeka.

The Topeka Police Department says that around 6 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 14, emergency crews were called to the 2000 block of SE Echo Ridge Cir. with reports of a medical incident.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 3-month-old child who was not breathing.

Emergency personnel said they began life-saving measures and the infant was taken to a local hospital by AMR.

However, TPD reported that medical personnel at the hospital pronounced the infant deceased.

Police noted that currently, investigators do not believe the death to be a result of foul play and no additional updates are expected.

Anyone with information about the incident should report it to TPD at 785-368-9400 or the Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

