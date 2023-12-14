Gun lock distribution event aims to prevent gun-related accidents

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Thursday’s free gun lock distribution event sought to enhance gun safety and security for community members.

Between 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m., anyone could stop by Topeka’s city hall to pick up one gun lock free of charge.

The event was aimed at preventing gun-related accidents.

“Due to the increase in gun violence this year, we wanted to make a significant effort at least to make an effort to be able to decrease that,” says Monique Glaudé, director of community engagement for the City of Topeka. “And providing free gun locks is that opportunity.”

Organizers say they were largely focused on protecting kids but the community as a whole benefits from safer gun storage.

“Making sure they’re safe in the home so we keep them out of the hands of children,” says Maj. Mike Cross of the Topeka Police Department. “We see a lot of vehicle break-ins in the city of Topeka where people are improperly securing firearms in their vehicles. And so it would be remiss if we didn’t take a minute today to say you know one of the things we asked him to make sure we do is keeping up on like lock it, remove it or lose it.”

Cross encourages gun owners to check up on their safety measures.

“It’s kind of good for us to kind of take maybe even like an annual point in time to kind of reflect on kid proofing and gun proofing our home going through and making sure you know we’re storing the weapon in a safe place,” he says. “We are doing things like storing the ammunition separate. We’re utilizing things like gun locks or you know reasonable safes or other measures to keep weapons out of the hands of those who we may not want to have them.”

They say gun locks are just one piece of the puzzle.

“We know that we’re not going to stop gun violence,” says Glaudé. “But if we provide this free tool to our neighbors is at least a step. And so this is just one of many gunlock events, so we host him throughout this year and next year as well.”

“We offer free gun locks in events like this where we can say here’s one more step you can take,’ says Cross. “And just hoping that you know maybe anybody that sees this today I’ll take a minute and kind of rethink their storage and their keeping of their firearms and how can they make sure that everyone who may come into contact with their home is safe.”

The locks were provided by Project Child Safe, an organization that promotes firearm safety and education.

