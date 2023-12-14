Fort Riley to host Wreaths Across America ceremony

Fort Riley will host the Wreaths Across America ceremony this year.
Fort Riley will host the Wreaths Across America ceremony this year.(Fort Riley PAO (Custom credit) | Fort Riley PAO)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 10:26 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Fort Riley will host the Wreaths Across America ceremony this year.

Fort Riley officials said that in conjunction with the Fourth District, State of Kansas, Veterans of Foreign Wars and VFW Auxiliary, they will host the Wreaths Across America ceremony at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 16 at the Fort Riley post cemetery located at 193 Huebner Rd.

Fort Riley officials indicated Col. Terry R. Tillis, Deputy Commanding Officer - Maneuver, 1st infantry, will make remarks during the ceremony. Service representatives will place ceremonial wreaths for each of the armed forces, Merchant Marines, Gold Star families, POWs/MIAs. Afterward, wreaths will be placed on individual military gravesites in the cemetery.

According to officials with Fort Riley, Wreaths Across America holds simultaneous observances at Arlington National Cemetery and in more than 3,400 locations in all 50 states and 24 national veteran cemeteries on foreign soil. The organization’s motto is “Remember, Honor, Teach.”

Fort Riley officials indicated the Fort Riley ceremony is made possible by donations and volunteers. For more information, click HERE.

Fort Riley officials said the ceremony is open to the public and will be livestreamed HERE.

Fort Riley officials indicated visitors to Fort Riley who don’t have a DOD ID card will need to stop by the Henry Gate visitor’s center to get a pass. Visitors can also apply for a pass online in advance HERE. You can learn more about accessing Fort Riley by calling 785-239-2982.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Epton, Nicole Johnson
Crime spree in E. Topeka leads to arrest of serial shoplifting suspects
FILE
Wamego woman, child pronounced dead after collision with semi
FILE
Doctor’s license revoked after pleading guilty to healthcare fraud
Harold M.V.T. Emanuel Jr.
Man accused of kidnapping, attacking woman south of Topeka turns himself in
Jeffrey Peak
Suspicious activity in Topeka restaurant leads to arrest of violent offender

Latest News

FILE
Thousands in military gear stolen from Manhattan Army National Guard locker
Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical (LDCFM) responded to an overnight house fire on Thursday,...
Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical responds to overnight house fire
FILE
Fort Riley, Forbes Field to receive millions through 2024 National Defense bill
FILE
Infant pronounced dead after early-morning emergency in East Topeka