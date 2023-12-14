Fort Riley to host Wreaths Across America ceremony

FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Fort Riley will host the Wreaths Across America ceremony this year.

Fort Riley officials said that in conjunction with the Fourth District, State of Kansas, Veterans of Foreign Wars and VFW Auxiliary, they will host the Wreaths Across America ceremony at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 16 at the Fort Riley post cemetery located at 193 Huebner Rd.

Fort Riley officials indicated Col. Terry R. Tillis, Deputy Commanding Officer - Maneuver, 1st infantry, will make remarks during the ceremony. Service representatives will place ceremonial wreaths for each of the armed forces, Merchant Marines, Gold Star families, POWs/MIAs. Afterward, wreaths will be placed on individual military gravesites in the cemetery.

According to officials with Fort Riley, Wreaths Across America holds simultaneous observances at Arlington National Cemetery and in more than 3,400 locations in all 50 states and 24 national veteran cemeteries on foreign soil. The organization’s motto is “Remember, Honor, Teach.”

Fort Riley officials indicated the Fort Riley ceremony is made possible by donations and volunteers. For more information, click HERE.

Fort Riley officials said the ceremony is open to the public and will be livestreamed HERE.

Fort Riley officials indicated visitors to Fort Riley who don’t have a DOD ID card will need to stop by the Henry Gate visitor’s center to get a pass. Visitors can also apply for a pass online in advance HERE. You can learn more about accessing Fort Riley by calling 785-239-2982.

