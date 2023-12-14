Fort Riley, Forbes Field to receive millions through 2024 National Defense bill

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Fort Riley and Forbes Field in Topeka are set to receive millions through the new National Defense Authorization Act to construct new power grids.

On Wednesday, Dec. 13, U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) said he applauded the passage of the FY2024 National Defense Authorization Act through the Senate. The legislation will now head to President Joe Biden’s desk to be signed into law.

“Responding to threats from around the world begins with a strong military. This year’s NDAA invests in our nation’s weapons stockpiles and technology, provides support and resources for our military families and makes strategic investments to fortify our defenses against adversaries like China and Russia,” Sen. Moran said. “It also makes strategic investments at our southern border to enable the Department of Defense to help counter cartels and traffickers. I worked to also include a number of my priorities in NDAA to protect benefits for spouses of fallen servicemembers, invest in Kansas military bases and expand TRICARE services.”

Sen. Moran noted that the bill included protected benefits for military spouses. It will allow spouses of servicemembers to retain certain benefits after they remarry at any age. This is part of a more comprehensive bill, the Love Lives On Act, which Moran introduced earlier.

The Act also includes new investments at Fort Riley. It authorizes $105 million to be spent on the construction of a new Aircraft Maintenance Hanger on the military base. It also includes $1.6 million for the planning and new design of a new Air Traffic Control Tower as well as $15.6 million in cost-to-complete funds for a power generation and microgrid.

Moran noted that the legislation also includes moves for TRICARE - a pharmacy benefit analysis and hearing aids for dependents of retirees. The bill will analyze the impact of the transition to TPharm5 on stakeholders, including servicemembers, their dependents and veterans. It will also allow dependants to maintain hearing-aid coverage through TRICARE Prime.

Topeka is not left out of the new federal bill either, Moran said the National Defense Authorization Act will include resources for Forbes Field. Around $5.9 million will go to a microgrid and backup power generator for the airfield.

The Senator said the new bill will establish a new rank - the National Guard Vice Chief. This move will elevate the vice chief to a four-star general. Meanwhile, it will also establish an exposure registry for those impacted by the Red Hill incident to compensate for the limitations of the Department of Defense’s tracking system. The DoD will also be required to conduct an epidemiological study to analyze health outcomes for those affected.

Currently, Moran said servicemembers are required to obtain a referral through primary care doctors before they seek care in the community. This has led to longer wait times. The new bill will require the DoD to provide a report on how the removal of the referral requirement will impact servicemembers who seek mental health care.

Lastly, the Senator said the latest installment of the Defense Authorization Act will support children with disabilities around the globe. It is set to bolster American support for the issue through the support of local disability rights organizations and families of children with disabilities worldwide.

