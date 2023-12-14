Former K-State RB commits to Boston College

Kansas State running back Treshaun Ward runs the ball before an NCAA college football game...
Kansas State running back Treshaun Ward runs the ball before an NCAA college football game against TCU Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Treshaun Ward spent one season with the Wildcats, and he’s found his new home.

Ward played in 11 games for K-State, racking up 643 yards and five touchdowns, while corralling 17 catches, 129 yards and two touchdowns through the air.

Ward officially went into the portal earlier this month as a graduate transfer after splitting the carries with Junction City alum DJ Giddens.

