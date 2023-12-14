Former K-State RB commits to Boston College

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Treshaun Ward spent one season with the Wildcats, and he’s found his new home.

Never know the outcome till you try your luck… 🦅 #Committed pic.twitter.com/DRKQSeBBPP — Treshaun Ward (@9mxvi_) December 14, 2023

Ward played in 11 games for K-State, racking up 643 yards and five touchdowns, while corralling 17 catches, 129 yards and two touchdowns through the air.

Ward officially went into the portal earlier this month as a graduate transfer after splitting the carries with Junction City alum DJ Giddens.

