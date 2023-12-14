Emporia Fire Department awarded grant for Allstar Inflatables fire safety house

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia Fire Department was awarded a grant for the Allstar Inflatables fire safety house.

Emporia Fire Department officials announced on Thursday, Dec. 14 that the grant from the 79 Fund was used to acquire an innovative inflatable fire safety house from from Allstar Inflatables. This development will empower their firefighters to deliver interactive lessons on fire safety and prevention in a dynamic and engaging manner.

Emporia Fire Department officials said the inflatable fire safety house represents a significant enhancement to their community outreach and education efforts. The firefighters can educate individuals of all ages on the importance of fire safety measures and emergency preparedness. This tool will be used in schools, community events and public gatherings to ensure that the community members are well-informed and equipped to respond to fire-related emergencies.

Emporia Fire Department officials indicated they extend their heartfelt gratitude to Clint Bowyer and the 79 Fund for their support in making this opportunity possible. Their commitment to community well-being and safety aligns seamlessly with their mission, and they are honored to have their support in advancing their fire prevention initiatives.

Emporia Fire Department officials said they look forward to using the inflatable fire safety house to further strengthen their community’s resilience against potential fire hazards. As they embark on this new chapter, they invite the community to join them in their commitment to fostering a safer and more prepared Emporia.

For more information or media inquiries, please contact the Emporia Fire Department.

