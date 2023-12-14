Embrace a safe holiday season: Stay sober on the roads

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Drunk driving kills people everyday, but those numbers typically increase during the holidays.

According to The U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), in 2021, alone, more than 13,000 people were killed in drunk driving crashes. A little over 1,000 of those deaths occurred in the month of December.

Matt Groves lost his life at the age of 21 because of a drunk driver.

“If you’re going out tonight — have a great time or if you’re drinking — please get a designated driver or call a cab,” said John Groves, Matt’s father. “If you can afford to buy alcohol you can afford a few dollars to have someone else take you home — it’s a whole lot cheaper than a DUI.”

Starting Dec. 13 through Jan. 1, more officials will be out and about to keep impaired drivers off the road.

The deaths from drunk driving exceed more than just a number.

“It goes beyond statistics,” said Secretary of the Kansas Department of Transportation, Calvin Reed. “What we’re really talking about are personal losses and each of those are very tragic to families, friends, and communities.”

While many people might ask, “How much is too much?” — authorities said it’s a trick question. If you have had even one drink, you should not get behind the wheel.

“If you ask any state trooper one of the worst parts about our job is to tell someone that their loved one isn’t coming home — that they were killed in a traffic crash,” said Col. Erik Smith with Kansas Highway Patrol. “It’s even worse when it happens during the holiday season.”

Matt’s parents said before you get in your car, stop and think — is it really worth the risk?

“How would you feel if someone had told you that your loved one was killed by a drunk driver? You’d be in shock,” said Teresa Groves, Matt’s mom.

“The person that goes to jail eventually gets to come home,” said John Groves. “The victims family are the ones that serve the life sentence.”

If you plan to drink during your holiday celebrations, authorities said to have a designated driver, plan to use a taxi, or ride-share.

