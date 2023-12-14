Drivers taken to hospital after early-morning collision on K-10 near De Soto

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two drivers were taken to an Olathe hospital after they were injured in an early-morning rear-end collision along K-10 near De Soto.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 5:55 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 14, emergency crews were called to the area of K-10 and Edgerton Rd., near De Soto, with reports of a 2-vehicle collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 1999 Buick Century driven by Don E. Reese, 38, of Wellsville, had been headed east in the second lane on the highway.

KHP noted that a 2015 Kia Forte driven by Thomas R. Harmon, 65, of Pomona, had been traveling behind Reese’s vehicle. However, Reese had been driving slower than Harmon.

Law enforcement officials indicated that Harmon rear-ended Reese’s vehicle which caused the Buick to veer off the road to the right and crash into the ditch.

Meanwhile, KHP said Harmon’s Forte was hit by another passing vehicle.

First responders said both Harmon and Reese were taken to Olathe Medical Center with suspected minor injuries. Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.

