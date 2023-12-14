Council Grove Police search for those who may have dumped dogs

COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - Police in Council Grove need the public’s help to identify those behind a dog-dumping incident in early December.

Around Dec. 7, CGPD said multiple canines were dumped near Quality Profile Services, at 701 Donnon St., on the south edge of town.

Police said they were seeking information about both the dog-dumping incident and the occupants of an older model Ford Expedition.

Anyone with information about either should report it to CGPD at 620-767-5200 or anonymously at 620-767-7777.

