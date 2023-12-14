Council Grove Police search for those who may have dumped dogs

Police search for information about the occupants of a Ford Expedition seen in early December.
Police search for information about the occupants of a Ford Expedition seen in early December.(Council Grove Police)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 6:40 AM CST
COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - Police in Council Grove need the public’s help to identify those behind a dog-dumping incident in early December.

The Council Grove Police Department says it needs the public’s help to identify the occupants of an SUV that may be related to a dog-dumping incident in early December.

Around Dec. 7, CGPD said multiple canines were dumped near Quality Profile Services, at 701 Donnon St., on the south edge of town.

Police said they were seeking information about both the dog-dumping incident and the occupants of an older model Ford Expedition.

Anyone with information about either should report it to CGPD at 620-767-5200 or anonymously at 620-767-7777.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

