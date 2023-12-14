Cooper Beebe named Consensus All-American

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - To solidify one of the best careers in Kansas State history, Cooper Beebe did just that.

Forever grateful for this place. Thank you to all the players, coaches, support staff, and all of Wildcat nation for supporting me throughout this journey. I couldn’t do it without you guys. This place will always be home.💜 #ForeverAWildcat https://t.co/fglMgw5GO2 — Cooper Beebe (@cooper_beebe) December 14, 2023

Beebe was named an AFCA First Team All-American which turned him into a Consensus All-American. Beebe has racked up several All-American honors from Sporting News, AP, Walter Camp and more.

Beebe is the back-to-back Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year. A crazy stat is, he has more of those awards than he has allowed sacks (1) in his Wildcat career. A 47-game starter to rank fifth among Wildcat offensive linemen since 1990, Beebe had 1,224 pass blocking snaps since the beginning of his sophomore season in 2021. He was also named to the Big 12 First Team too.

Beebe was an Outland Trophy Finalist, Campbell Trophy Finalist and he accepted an invitation to the Reese’s Senior Bowl back in November.

