Cooper Beebe named Consensus All-American

Kansas State offensive lineman Cooper Beebe (50) during warm-ups before the first half of an...
Kansas State offensive lineman Cooper Beebe (50) during warm-ups before the first half of an NCAA college football game against Troy in Manhattan, Kan., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)(Reed Hoffmann | AP)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - To solidify one of the best careers in Kansas State history, Cooper Beebe did just that.

Beebe was named an AFCA First Team All-American which turned him into a Consensus All-American. Beebe has racked up several All-American honors from Sporting News, AP, Walter Camp and more.

Beebe is the back-to-back Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year. A crazy stat is, he has more of those awards than he has allowed sacks (1) in his Wildcat career. A 47-game starter to rank fifth among Wildcat offensive linemen since 1990, Beebe had 1,224 pass blocking snaps since the beginning of his sophomore season in 2021. He was also named to the Big 12 First Team too.

Beebe was an Outland Trophy Finalist, Campbell Trophy Finalist and he accepted an invitation to the Reese’s Senior Bowl back in November.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Wamego woman, child pronounced dead after collision with semi
James Epton, Nicole Johnson
Crime spree in E. Topeka leads to arrest of serial shoplifting suspects
FILE
Doctor’s license revoked after pleading guilty to healthcare fraud
Harold M.V.T. Emanuel Jr.
Man accused of kidnapping, attacking woman south of Topeka turns himself in
Jeffrey Peak
Suspicious activity in Topeka restaurant leads to arrest of violent offender

Latest News

Kansas defensive lineman Gage Keys
KU DL Gage Keys enters transfer portal
FILE: An afternoon game at Kauffman Stadium as the Royals faced the Minnesota Twins on May 22,...
Royals acquire pair of minor-leaguers in exchange for pitcher
Washburn MBB against Northwest Missouri State
Washburn MBB comes up short against NWMS
Washburn WBB against Northwest Missouri State
Washburn WBB overcomes deficit to beat NWMS