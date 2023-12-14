City of Topeka, TPD partner for gun lock distribution event in Capitol City

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Area organizations partner for a gun lock distribution event in the Capitol City.

City of Topeka and Topeka Police Department are partnering to hold the Gun Lock Distribution Event.

Officials said to stop by between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 14 at City Hall 1st Floor Conference Room located at 215 SE 7th St. in Topeka, Kan.

Officials said guests will receive a free gun lock. Gun locks are available while supplies last. The limit is one per person.

For questions, contact Monique Glaude at 785-368-4470 or mglaude@topeka.org.

