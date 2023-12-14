Cattle company accused of using millions in investor funds for Ponzi scheme

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Texas-based cattle company with a location in Herington, Kansas, has been accused of using $191 million in investor funds in a Ponzi scheme as well as sales commissions.

The Securities Exchange Commission announced on Thursday, Dec. 14, that a temporary restraining order, asset freeze, and receiver appointment have been ordered for Agridime LLC, based out of Fort Worth, Texas. The order also includes the temporary freeze of emergency relief.

The move comes in response to an alleged $191 million cattle Ponzi scheme perpetrated by the meat sales, distribution and animal supply chain manager and its owners, Josh Link of Gilbert, Arizona, and Jed Wood of Fort Worth.

The SEC has alleged that the defendants took millions in investor funds to make Ponzi payments and pay undisclosed sales commissions to themselves and others.

“The defendants enticed investors with guarantees that they could ‘make money raising cattle without having to do all the work,’ but as we allege in our complaint, their promises of annual returns of 15‑32 percent were, in the defendants’ own words, ‘too good to be true,’” said Eric Werner, Director of the SEC’s Fort Worth Regional Office.

The SEC’s complaint, which was filed on Dec. 11, in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas was unsealed on Wednesday. It alleged that Agridime, which has a Herington, Kan., location, raised at least $191 million from more than 2,100 investors in at least 15 states as it offered and sold investments related to the supposed purchase of cattle.

Court records indicated that Agridime told investors it would use funds to acquire, feed and raise cattle on a network of ranches. The investors were promised to provide “fellow Americans with the highest quality farm fresh beef available.”

However, the complaint also alleged that the defendants did not purchase nearly enough cattle or generate sufficient revenues from operations to deliver promised results. Instead, since around December 2022, the defendants used at least $58 million to make payments to previous investors and more than $11 million to play undisclosed sales commissions to Wood, Link, Link’s wife and other sales representatives.

The SEC noted that the complaint charged the defendants with violations of the antifraud and registration provisions of federal securities laws. Additionally, the SEC has requested permanent injunctions, disgorgement, prejudgment interest, civil penalties and officer and director bars against Link and Wood.

The court is set to hear a motions trial on Dec. 20 for the preliminary injunction.

