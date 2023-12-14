Camper crash along I-70 sends Washington driver into Manhattan creek

By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 6:51 AM CST
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Washington man was taken to a Manhattan hospital after he was rescued from a camper that crashed into a creek along I-70.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 13, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 319 on eastbound I-70 - about 4 miles east of the Manhattan exit - with reports of a single-vehicle collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2017 THMC Four Winds Motor Home driven by Nilas A. Manley, 65, of Spokane, Wash., had been headed east on the interstate when it veered into the median.

KHP said Manley then drove the camper off an embankment and into a creek.

First responders said Manley was taken to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan with suspected minor injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

