April 2022 Manhattan rape investigation leads to arrest of Iola man

FILE
FILE(Monticello Police department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 11:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - An Iola man is behind bars after an investigation into an April 2022 rape in Manhattan led to his arrest.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 11:20 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 13, law enforcement officials made an arrest in an ongoing rape case.

RCPD noted that Jack Adams, 21, of Iola was arrested and booked into the Riley Co. Police Department on suspicion of rape.

Law enforcement officials indicated that the arrest stems from an April 2022 investigation.

As of Thursday, Adams remains behind bars on a $75,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Epton, Nicole Johnson
Crime spree in E. Topeka leads to arrest of serial shoplifting suspects
FILE
Wamego woman, child pronounced dead after collision with semi
FILE
Doctor’s license revoked after pleading guilty to healthcare fraud
Harold M.V.T. Emanuel Jr.
Man accused of kidnapping, attacking woman south of Topeka turns himself in
Jeffrey Peak
Suspicious activity in Topeka restaurant leads to arrest of violent offender

Latest News

Police in Council Grove need the public’s help to identify those behind a dog-dumping incident...
Council Grove Police search for those who may have dumped dogs
Investigators continue to seek answers about what started a devastating late-night fire at...
Investigators seek answers about devastating fire at Lawrence's Cielito Lindo
The Attorney General has refiled a lawsuit that alleges a Texas-based gas company overcharged...
AG refiles suit alleging Texas gas company overcharged Kansans by $50 million
A Washington man was taken to a Manhattan hospital after he was rescued from a camper that...
Camper crash along I-70 sends Washington driver into Manhattan creek
Police searched for a wanted man they believed was in a vacant business early Thursday just...
Police search for man in vacant building but don't find anyone early Thursday near downtown Topeka