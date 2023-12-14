April 2022 Manhattan rape investigation leads to arrest of Iola man

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - An Iola man is behind bars after an investigation into an April 2022 rape in Manhattan led to his arrest.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 11:20 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 13, law enforcement officials made an arrest in an ongoing rape case.

RCPD noted that Jack Adams, 21, of Iola was arrested and booked into the Riley Co. Police Department on suspicion of rape.

Law enforcement officials indicated that the arrest stems from an April 2022 investigation.

As of Thursday, Adams remains behind bars on a $75,000 bond.

