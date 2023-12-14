AG refiles suit alleging Texas gas company overcharged Kansans by $50 million

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Attorney General has refiled a lawsuit that alleges a Texas-based gas company overcharged Kansans by $50 million during the February 2021 bitter cold snap.

Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach announced on Wednesday, Dec. 13, that he refiled a price gouging lawsuit against Macquarie Energy, based out of Texas. The suit seeks to recover funds for Kansans after the company is alleged to have manipulated natural gas prices during Winter Storm Uri in February 2021 thereby overcharging residents.

“It’s disgraceful that Macquarie would manipulate prices at a time when Kansans were already hurting from the storm,” AG Kobach said. “We will do everything we can to recover what was taken from those Kansans.”

The suit alleges that Macquarie, the nation’s second-largest gas company, manipulated natural gas prices as it overpaid for natural gas from the state’s largest supplier. Macquarie passed the inflation costs onto the consumer and forced them to pay more than market forces would require.

Kobach noted that Macquarie overcharged those in the Sunflower State by $50 million and profited handsomely during the process.

“To put it simply… Macquarie’s manipulation of the benchmark daily price materially benefited Macquarie while harming others depending on the gas distributed on the Southern Star pipeline, including many Kansans,” the suit read.

To read the full complaint, click HERE.

